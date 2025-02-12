Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Jackson State Basketball Player Angel Jackson First HBCU Student To Sign With Athletes Unlimited She was was selected 36th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.







Women’s basketball player Angel Jackson, who used to play for the Jackson State University Tigers, is the first HBCU player to sign with Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball.

According to Andscape, Jackson, who was drafted in 2024 by the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces but failed to make any team’s roster, will now play in a women’s pro league this season. When she was selected by the Aces, Jackson was the second player from an HBCU to be drafted into the league.

Athletes Unlimited, a five-on-five basketball league, is in its fourth season. The league, which began Feb. 5, plays 24 games over four weeks. The games are being played in Nashville, Tenn.

In honor of Black History Month AU is hosting an HBCU Night on Feb. 20.

“I’ve been keeping up with AU for the past couple of years. I’ve been seeing the best of the best compete at AU, so it’s been a great experience just to know that I‘m going to be a part of it this year,” Jackson said. “I’m really ready to get after it and really just [show] my talents a little bit more.”

Athletes Unlimited operates in an unorthodox way. Players earn points while playing the games based on team wins and individual performances. The players with the most points at the end of each week will serve as team captains for the next week and pick their teams.

After being cut from the Aces, Jackson spent time overseas playing in Italy before signing with AU.

