Angel Reese Says WNBA Players Are Prepared To Strike To Demand Higher Pay

While discussing the upcoming WNBA collective bargaining agreement with fellow player DiJonai Carrington on her Unapologetically Angel podcast, WNBA star Angel Reese touched on the potential for a players strike.

“I’ve got to get in the meetings because I’m hearing like, ‘If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out,” she said.

“That’s a possibility,” Carrington added.

The discussion ignited debate on X, with fans reacting strongly to the possibility of a WNBA players strike for higher salaries. Reese joined the conversation to respond to conservative influencer AKA for sharing a misleading post claiming she demanded equal pay with NBA players.

“I love how y’all have selective hearing. I said, “I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out,” and that’s the truth,” Reese tweeted.

“I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation, too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league.”

Speculation about a player strike follows months of debate sparked by Reese’s revelation that her WNBA salary isn’t enough to cover her expenses. Reese signed a four-year, $324,383 rookie contract ahead of her debut WNBA season in 2024, earning under $75,000 in her first year with an even lower salary set for 2025.

“I’m living beyond my means. Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all,” she said last October. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my (WNBA) salary, $74,000?

“Babe, if y’all thought…That WNBA check don’t pay a thing,” she added. “Did that even pay my car note?…I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with that. I wouldn’t even be able to eat. I wouldn’t be able to live.”

The WNBA, which has yet to turn a profit since its 1997 debut and has relied on NBA subsidies, faces ongoing financial challenges.

In October, the WNBA players’ union opted out of its current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) two years ahead of its expiration. While the existing CBA remains in place through the 2025 season, both parties now have a year to negotiate a new agreement.

