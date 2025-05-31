Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Chicago Sky Will Be The Second Team To Retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 Jersey The ceremony will take place Aug. 25, 2 months after the Los Angeles Sparks retire her number







The WNBA has announced that the Chicago Sky franchise will raise the uniform jersey of Candace Parker to the stadium’s rafters this summer.

On Aug. 25, at Wintrust Arena, the team will celebrate the success of Parker’s time with the Sky when they retire her No. 3 jersey during their contest against the Las Vegas Aces. Her basketball jersey will hang right beside the team’s 2021 championship banner.

Breaking: The Chicago Sky will retire Candace Parker’s jersey on August 25, the team announced Wednesday. The Chicago native won a WNBA championship with the Sky in 2021 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sHHxMqiUxN — espnW (@espnW) May 29, 2025

“Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls, who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team,” Candace Parker said in a written statement. “Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here—it was personal. I’m beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who’s been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home.”

The Sky will have an on-court tribute for Parker, along with a retirement ceremony that will feature special guests. A video montage will showcase her best moments while playing for the Chicago team. The arena will have memorabilia while showcasing key moments that took place while Parker wore the uniform.

Sky Fans will have the chance to purchase limited edition merchandise that can be bought at the arena or online. In addition, fans will receive a special, to-be-announced Candace Parker-themed giveaway.

“Candace Parker is a legend, future hall-of-famer, and synonymous with Illinois basketball. We’re thrilled she decided to come home to Chicago to help the Sky win a championship in 2021,” Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. “Candace has left an indelible mark on women’s basketball at every level and has inspired countless players and fans through her outstanding leadership and basketball talent on and off the court. We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate her incredible legacy as a Chicago Sky player.”

Parker helped the Sky win the championship when she averaged 13.8 points and 2.1 steals in 10 postseason games in 2021. During her two seasons with the franchise, she averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks while starting 55 games.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced earlier this year that they are retiring Parker’s basketball jersey next month on June 29. The team will play against the Sky on that day at Crypto.com Arena.

RELATED CONTENT: Chicago Sky Welcomes Nigerian Basketball Coach Rena Wakama As Assistant Coach