Angel Reese Gives Mother Unexpected Birthday Gift Of Paying Off Home Mortgage

WNBA and Unrivaled basketball player Angel Reese may have given her mother the best birthday gift she can give when she pays off the mortgage her mother has been paying.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, Reese hosted her mother, Angel Webb Reese, for Webb’s birthday. The WNBA player gave her mother a cake and some surprising news that made her mother get emotional.

“Well, it’s your birthday today,” Reese tells her mother—someone off-camera hands her mother a small birthday cake.

Reese then tells her, “You said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire. Or you can pick if you want to work still. So your mortgage today has been paid.”

As the basketball player informs her mother of the gift she got for her, Webb nearly drops the birthday cake she holds in her hands. As she is shocked by her daughter’s declaration, Reese tells her that she can still work if she wants to, but she won’t have to work to pay off the mortgage anymore.

“Today your mortgage has been paid, you ain’t got to worry about your mortgage no more and if you want to work still and keep yourself, if you want to keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy,” Reese said.

She then tells her mother that she will be purchasing a house this year and she can stay with her for as long as she wants.

And when I move to Chicago—I’m getting a house, y’all—you can come stay with me whenever you want to.”

Angels birthday gift to her mama 🥹💕 Full episode out NOW: https://t.co/Xc21YLcKo3 pic.twitter.com/YphGibd8tR — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) January 30, 2025

Maybe Reese could pay off her mother’s house because the McDonald’s deal was just announced.

Reese became the first female athlete to get her own special meal at McDonald’s.

“The Angel Reese Special” will be available starting on Feb. 10. The limited-time meal will be a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, a medium fry, and a medium drink of choice.