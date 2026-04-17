Sports by Jameelah Mullen Angel Reese Hosts Baltimore STEM Program, Inspiring Female Student-Athletes Beyond The Game Angel Reese paid it forward again.







WNBA star Angel Reese partnered with video game publisher 2K through its philanthropic arm, the 2K Foundations, to host a six-week STEM program for girls at Crossroads Middle School in Baltimore.

This marks a full-circle moment for Reese, who is from Randallstown, Maryland, a Baltimore suburb.

2K Foundations, which provides mentorship and sports programming in underserved communities, collaborated with nonprofit STEM organizations Living Classrooms Foundation and Project Scientist to develop courses in coding, robotics design, 3D printing, career development, and STEM-based sports projects.

The partnership supports the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s mission to expand access to sports, education, and financial literacy for girls in underserved communities, according to the foundation’s website.

“The Living Classrooms’ partnership with Angel Reese, the Angel C. Reese Foundation, and 2K Foundations reflects a shared belief that girls thrive when they are given access, encouragement, and real-world opportunities to explore who they can become,” said James Piper Bond, president and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation Bond in a press statement. “By investing in STEM education for our female Crossroads scholar-athletes, we are expanding what’s possible—helping young women build confidence, critical-thinking skills, and pathways to bold careers.”

Angel Reese launched the Angel C. Reese Foundation in 2023 while she was a student at Louisiana State University.

The “Bayou Barbie” hosts annual back-to-school block parties featuring donated backpacks filled with school supplies. Its inaugural event was held at her high school alma mater, St. Frances Academy, and included a $12,000 donation to the school’s basketball team. Since its launch, the organization has invested nearly $190,000 in programs across Baltimore, Chicago, and Baton Rouge.

“I hope to always bring a positive impact to the community,” Reese told 225 Baton Rouge in 2023. “I want to be an inspiration for young girls and the next generation, so that they can do this too. There’s no limit to what you can do.”

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