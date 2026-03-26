Reebok Builds Hype Around Angel Reese 1 SS26 Collection With New Colorway Release

Spring is in full swing as Reebok teases a pastel-inspired new colorway for the Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel” collection.

Set to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 27, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel” colorway blends Atomic Aqua, Dream Purple, and Peri Blue across the upper, as noted by Sports Illustrated. Reese’s signature logo stands out on the Peri Blue tongue in Deep Purple, while Atomic Aqua laces and a multicolor outsole with hints of lime green complete the look.

“This colorway is me—bold, unapologetic, and made to stand out,” Reese said. “This shoe was designed to inspire confidence and help you step into your power every time you lace up.”

RELEASE DATE: Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel” 😇 @Reese10Angel



🗓️ March 27th

💵 $140 pic.twitter.com/5MSV9lHCl4 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 23, 2026

The shoes feature Reebok’s Energy Return System (ERS) cushioning and a molded TPU upper designed to reflect Reese’s signature mix of style and toughness while delivering stability and durability on the court. A TPU heel cup adds extra support for powerful play, and with Reese’s strong season performance, the sneaker is built to compete at the highest level.

The latest drop adds to the buzz surrounding the Reese 1 line, which launched in September 2025 after Reese built major hype during her time with the LSU Tigers. She initially partnered with Reebok through an NIL deal in college before signing a major extension in her rookie season that included a signature shoe and apparel line. Since then, Reese has continued to generate strong demand among sneaker fans and the basketball world as a standout both on and off the court.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Unapologetically Angel” drops at 10 a.m. EST on March 27 for $120 in adult sizes, available on Reebok.com and at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. Fans can also shop other colorways now at select retailers, or look for deals on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

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