Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Starts Team USA Practice With New Patriotic Sneakers From Reebok Collab Sneaker enthusiasts are already checking out the unreleased sneaker.







Angel Reese started her practices on USA’s Women’s World Cup team at Duke University with a patriotic shoe to match.

The 23-year-old WNBA All-Star has already made a name for herself in the women’s basketball sneakerverse with Reebok’s Angel Reese 1. While the popular shoe has already sold out notable collections, Reese debuted another sneaker at the team’s practice a few days ago.

Sports journalist Kareem Copeland shared a pic of the exclusive kicks on X.

Angel Reese rocking a new colorway she called the AR-1 USA. Not for sale, just for her. pic.twitter.com/uMqfGK6iq1 — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 12, 2025



“Angel Reese rocking a new colorway she called the AR-1 USA,” explained Copeland. ” Not for sale, just for her.”

According to Kicks by Sports Illustrated, the solo shoe features a red, blue, and silver colorway with a hint of gold, possibly referencing what they hold to achieve during the September competition. In true patriotic fashion, the AR-1 USA has speckled laces with star lacelocks, exclusive to the collectible. Reese’s symbol sits at the top of the shoe’s tongues, also emboldened with gold coloring.

While not available for the public, the shoe is another achievement for Reese and Reebok. She signed with the sneaker company in October 2023, while an enormously popular and successful student-athlete at Louisiana State University.

As the face of Reebok basketball, Reese has helped transform its portfolio with her highly lauded sneaker. First released this fall, the original sneakers feature several solid color ways, from pink to white, black, and cream. However, most sizes remain sold out as fans await restocks.

In the meantime, Reese and Reebok have also taken their partnership to philanthropic efforts, teaming up to style several school basketball squads with gear and more.

