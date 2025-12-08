Angel Reese, Reebok Prep Release Of ‘Midnight Diamond Dust’

Angel Reese, or at least her products, have been staying in public view, and her latest Reebok release is hitting retailers on December 11.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Chicago Sky power forward’s signature Reebok Angel Reese 1 will release a “Midnight Diamond Dust” colorway just in time for the holiday and winter seasons.

In addition to being available to purchase on the Reebok website, the latest Angel Reese 1s will be available at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 10:00 a.m. on the release date. The sneakers will retail for $120.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Black/Grey" Releases December 11th 🖤😇 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/aEBQAV4KOc — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) December 7, 2025

“From sunup to sundown, the ‘Midnight Diamond Dust’ colorway represents the long days followed by long nights of putting in the work,” said Reese in a written statement. “Like the original Diamond Dust colorway, this new edition is for all those who hustle to achieve their dreams.”

Earlier this year, during July’s WNBA All-Star Weekend, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 was previewed, and when they went on sale, they sold out on the sneaker giant’s website minutes after their Sept. 18 debut.

This is not to be confused with the expected “Mebounds” sneakers that Reese introduced earlier this year after she patented the term, as basketball fans gave her rebounds the moniker, “mebounds,” because they discounted the number of rebounds she gets in WNBA games, as she typically gets rebounds off her own missed shots during the game.

Reese has been a partner with the brand since before her professional career began, when the company signed her to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal. At the same time, she played collegiately at Louisiana State University (LSU). When the Sky drafted her, Reebok kept her when it extended her contract, which included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O’Neal (also an LSU alum) has made Reese the face of the brand.

