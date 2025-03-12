Women by Stacy Jackson Anika Noni Rose ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Amid Tiana Series Cancellation Rose encouraged fans to show their utmost support for the forthcoming "Tiana Special Event" inspired by "The Princess and the Frog".







The voice of Disney’s Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, is speaking out following news of the Tiana series cancellation on Disney+.

“I, too, am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana’s journey in series form has been cut short,” Rose wrote in a March 11 Instagram post. She expressed to fans that the series, which was announced in 2020, “was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ announcement to shelve what was planned as a musical featuring Rose as Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog” comes amid Pixar’s decision earlier in March to pull the plug on creating long-form streaming content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson revealed that the cancellation is part of a shift in business strategy at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Although Rose is hurt that her opportunity to reprise her role in the series as Disney’s first Black princess has been cut short, she is hopeful that fans will show their utmost support for the upcoming “Tiana Special Event.” She urged her fans to encourage everyone they know to tune in when the program airs. She left fans with a message to “show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing.” The actress promised fans that the team that has created the magic of Princess Tiana over the years will continue to deliver the “most beautiful content” possible.

Instagram followers promised to show up on their end and rallied in support of Rose’s challenge to them to run the numbers up when the forthcoming special is released. Princess Tiana fans can look forward to the short special inspired by “The Princess and the Frog,” featuring all-new storytelling.

“I’m so grateful to all who have worked to bring the Tiana series to life and all who continue to love her into existence and beyond,” Rose captioned her slideshow of thoughts. In addition to expressing gratitude to loyal fans, she also thanked the team of directors, writers, animators, and sound.

