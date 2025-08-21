Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Anthony Edwards Gifts Adidas Sneakers To Over 150 Children In Houston The donation was a part of Bleau Print Hospitality's "Walking In The Right Path Shoe Giveaway" at the Atlas Ultra Lounge.







Anthony Edwards recently donated over 150 pairs of his signature adidas sneakers to children in Houston at a charity event.

According to TMZ, the Minnesota Timberwolves player participated in Bleau Print Hospitality’s “Walking In The Right Path Shoe Giveaway” event in Houston. Edwards gave over 150 of his signature Adidas AE 1s, although he did not appear at the event at the Atlas Ultra Lounge.

Anthony Edwards has been with the German brand since being drafted by the Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He re-upped with adidas when he signed a multiyear extension last year.

Sole Retriever recently reported that a new player-exclusive colorway of the AE1, which was made for the Overtime Select women’s youth basketball league, was worn by players in the league finals on Aug. 17. The league was started by Overtime Elite in 2023 for teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old. The All Knighters beat ISO WRLD for the OT Select Championship.

WNBA player Erica Wheeler, who is signed to the German company, also wore the new AE1s while playing for the Seattle Storm over the weekend.

Basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts are patiently awaiting the next sneaker from Ant-Man. It has been reported that the rumored ‘Lucid Pink’ Adidas AE2 is anticipated to drop in January 2026 for a suggested price of $130.

FIRST LOOK: adidas AE 2 “Lucid Pink”



🗓️ January 17th

📝 KJ2363

💵 $130

📷 allinlivee (IG) pic.twitter.com/5oCbwvxlVO — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 16, 2025

According to Bleacher Report, although Edwards and the Timberwolves fell short of making it to the NBA Championship when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (who went on to win the NBA title) in the Western Conference Finals, Edwards had a career year. He averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. The expectations for the team will be greater when the season starts later this year.

