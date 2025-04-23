Anthony Edwards Fined $50K For Crotch-Grabbing Gesture, Foul Language Toward Fan

On April 19, during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers playoff game, Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards used objectionable language and an obscene gesture toward a fan, and the NBA has fined him $50,000 for doing so.

The incident happened with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 117-95 victory over the Lakers in the first game of the first-round series that took place at Crypto.com Arena. The announcement was made by the league by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/BEyLXbBDCe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 22, 2025

The Shade Room posted the interaction on its social media account, showing the interaction that took place during the game. While Edwards was on the sidelines heading back into the game, several fans started heckling his teammate, Rudy Gobert, and Edwards defended him by telling the fans that Gobert “got $200 million.” During the exchange, one of the fans asked Edwards, “Where your kids at?” while another fan said to the Timberwolves guard, “You suck!” In response, Edwards grabbed his genitals, faced the fans, and could be heard shouting to them, “My d**k bigger than yours” as he went to re-enter the game.

CBS Sports reported that Edwards has been fined a number of times this season. Some of the penalties were due to his using inappropriate language. The total amount that he has forked over to the league has been $295,000. Earlier in the season, during a live interview on TV, he used profanity while describing his team’s performance that day. The NBA issued a $100,000 fine for using the word “s**t” twice and “f**k” once.

The NBA also announced a fine of $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and for using inappropriate and profane language. Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of Basketball Operations, said he was penalized after making comments post-game when the Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors 113-103 on Dec. 21. According to CBS Sports, he called out officials Sean Wright and Sean Corbin and used several curse words when describing his thoughts on the calls they made throughout the contest.

