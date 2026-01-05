Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Anthony Joshua Speaks After Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria, Driver Charged With Reckless Driving Anthony Joshua paid tribute to his friends and former team members on Instagram.







Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has spoken out for the first time since surviving a car crash on Nigeria’s Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that killed team members Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

On Jan. 4, Joshua shared a solemn Instagram post featuring two intimate photos of him mourning with Ghami and Ayodele’s families. One photo shows Joshua sitting with his mother and the families as a relative holds a framed photo of Ghami.

“My Brothers Keeper ❤️🪖❤️,” Joshua captioned the post.

Adenyi Mobalaji Kayode, 46, was charged Jan. 2 with reckless and dangerous driving. Kayode drove the Lexus SUV involved in the crash that left him and Joshua with minor injuries and killed Ghami and Ayodele.

Kayode reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash on one of Nigeria’s deadliest roads. The revelation came during his Jan. 2 hearing at Sagamu High Court, where Kayode denied all charges, including dangerous driving.

Kayode, who worked for Joshua for three years, pleaded not guilty, claiming the car’s brakes failed. As family members looked on, he was granted bail and escorted to Sagamu Correctional Centre to complete paperwork.

A police spokesperson confirmed that Kayode was charged with reckless and dangerous driving causing death, driving without a valid license, and driving without due care, resulting in bodily harm and property damage. He was granted bail of five million naira ($3,500), but will remain in custody until the conditions are met.

Joshua, who had traveled to Nigeria for a holiday following his knockout win over Jake Paul last month, discussed the crash ahead of attending the funeral for Ghami and Ayodele at London’s Regents Park Mosque on Jan. 4.

They spent their lives together and died together, today the coffins were side by side as the Janaza (funeral prayers) were said for Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele the beloved friends of #AnthonyJoshua at London Regents Park Mosque. @anthonyjoshua attended to pay tribute… pic.twitter.com/7iV6DJpGb1 — Dr. Burour (@IbrahimBurour) January 4, 2026

