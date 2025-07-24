Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Tory Lanez Fans Implore Governor To Grant Convicted Rapper Clemency Tory Lanez fans, including Drake, are sharing a change.org petition asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon the felon.







Fans of rapper Tory Lanez want California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Caldwell Institute for Public Safety launched the Change.org petition, which has received over 322,000 signatures. In an open letter to Newsom, founder Gianno Caldwell references Martin Luther King, calling the verdict a “threat to justice.”

Lanez advocates argue that the conviction does not hold up. Claims of “prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing,” by The Caldwell Institute and Lanez’s attorneys, have spurred the calls for clemency.

At a press conference, an attorney for Lanez, Walter Roberts, reasserted the rapper’s innocence. “[Lanez] never shot anybody. Never even touched the gun,” Roberts said.

The change.org petition has also garnered support from celebrities. Most recently, in an Instagram post, Drake wrote a simple message and shared the petition to his 142 million followers.

“@torylanez come home soon,” the Instagram story read.

Supporters claim Lanez’s life is in danger in prison. Multiple media outlets reported that he suffered a collapsed lung as a result of receiving 14 stab wounds in a prison altercation.

The calls for Lanez’s release even came from Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who reached out to Newsom directly via X.

“His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind—not driven by headlines,” Luna captioned her X post.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is demanding Governor Newsom pardons Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/QeTIuD2TMi — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 19, 2025

Conversely, Megan Thee Stallion has publicly disputed claims that Lanez is innocent. “Lanez was convicted by a jury, and the case is closed,” her attorney, Alex Spiro, said.

If Tory Lanez is denied clemency, the convicted felon will be eligible for parole in 2029.

