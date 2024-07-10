Argentina’s National Soccer Team Mocks Drake After He Loses $300K Bet

“Not Like Us” continues to ensure Drake will never again know peace.

This time a reference to the song popped up after Drake lost a $300,000 bet hoping for Canada, his home country, to pull off an upset in the Copa America semifinal against Argentina, arguably one of the world’s best soccer teams.

The Argentina national team’s official social media account proceeded to mock Drake after it defeated the Canadian national team 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Drake would have made $2.8 million if Canada had pulled off the upset, but instead he merely added insult to injury.

The team captioned a photo depicting Messi celebrating with his teammates on its Twitter/X account, “Not like us, not with us,” ending the statement with the Argentinian flag for added emphasis.

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024

The latest shot at Drake comes on the heels of Kendrick Lamar’s Fourth of July victory lap around the Canadian rapper, which kept the same theme as his Juneteenth performance of the song, which was technically several performances of the song in rapid succession.

For Argentina, the team moves into position to win three straight major championship titles. If they succeed, they will join Spain as the only team to accomplish this feat. Spain and their prodigious 16-year-old Afro-Spanish forward, Lamine Yamal, are having a phenomenal Copa Euro tournament thus far and could face Argentina should they both win their respective tournaments.

“It’s insane what this team has done, what the Argentina national team is doing,” Messi told the Associated Press. “For those who remain from the old guard, it’s beyond impressive that the national team is in another final. On Sunday, Argentina will face the winner of the contest between Colombia and Uruguay. Canada will face the loser for the opportunity to take third place in the tournament.

With his goal against Canada, Messi moves closer to Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in international competition. “We have to enjoy every moment of what we’re living,” Messi said. “I’m conscious that these are the last battles. It’s has been a very difficult Copa América, very competitive, bad surfaces, excessive heat.”

Copa America is being played in football stadiums across the United States, hence Messi’s “bad surfaces” comment.

