Here’s How Artificial Intelligence Will Effect The Future Of The Workforce

Here is a gripping thought: Your next job interview could soon be with a robot if that has not happened already. With ChatGPT, Bard, and more A.I. disrupting the job recruiting space, A.I. interviews are becoming a more significant part of hiring practices since that approach rolled out in recent years.

Some 43% of companies have, or plan to use, A.I. interviews by 2024. Two-thirds of companies are convinced A.I. interviews will boost hiring efficiency. Those were among the findings in a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com. Over 1,000 employees engaged with hiring were quizzed at their workplaces on using A.I. interviews.

It comes as this report showed how large employers are now using artificial intelligence in the job decision-making process.

ResumeBuilder.com asked those in its survey how their companies apply A.I. interviews. Here are a few of the responses:

“We are already using A.I. to train our new employees, so we plan to move in that direction soon.”

“It will sort out the ones who do not qualify and save the company time.”

Yet, responses among the 32% of people reporting their employer do not plan on A.I. interviews included:

“We prefer direct interface with possible applicants.”

“Company has a low turnover, and A.I. interviews are not cost-effective.”

“There are too many unknown outcomes and risks.”

Others in the last group explained that they do not understand how the tools work. ResumeBuilder.com Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said, “I personally don’t believe that human interaction can ever be replaced, but if companies believe this will help them screen candidates effectively, we will see this practice continue to grow.”

Some 15% of the 43% of respondents reported their firm will apply A.I. interviews in 2024. Some 85% said the software would provide candidate recommendations, but the final decision will come from a human.

However, only some back the A.I. interview approach for current or future job seekers. Critics claim the method is not seen as error-free. They maintain it might help those hiring more efficiently get through many applications. Still, they claim some potential pitfalls must be considered too.

For instance, their concerns include job candidates not being comfortable with the lack of communicating directly with a human. They doubt A.I. alone is potentially able to decide how well a person could fit into a job culture. Another worry is: “How can A.I. determine a person’s decision-making skills in a job role?”

Further questions are being raised, such as how A.I. could be used as a job-hiring function to avoid discrimination or biases in hiring when the technology is carrying out that action. Observers contend that it is vital to carefully examine the ups and downs before adopting A.I. interview technology and ensure it is applied properly and fairly.

