Career by Selena Hill Nearly Half Of U.S. Professionals Are Seeking New Jobs Subtext: Rising demand for better benefits, career growth, and workplace flexibility is fueling a new wave of job seekers.







Nearly half of working Americans are preparing to make a career move by the end of the year.

According to a new Robert Half survey, 46% of professionals plan to look for a new job during the second half of 2026. This is a significant increase from 38% who planned to search for a new role in the first half of the year and 27% who reported similar intentions a year ago.

The survey, which polled more than 2,000 U.S. professionals, suggests that workers are increasingly reassessing their career trajectories and seeking opportunities that better align with their personal and professional goals. The desire for better benefits and perks ranked as the leading motivation, cited by 47% of respondents. Career advancement opportunities followed closely behind at 43%, while 39% said they are seeking greater workplace flexibility, including remote and hybrid work options.

The data also revealed notable differences among generations and industries. Gen Z professionals were the most likely to pursue a new role, with 55% indicating plans to begin a job search. Meanwhile, healthcare workers led all sectors seeking new opportunities at 56%, followed by technology professionals at 49%.

“For the past few years, many workers have taken a cautious approach to career moves, often prioritizing stability amid economic and workplace uncertainty,” said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half, in a press release. “Today, we’re seeing growing confidence among professionals as they re-engage with the job market and actively pursue opportunities that offer greater career growth, flexibility and alignment with their long-term aspirations.”

The survey also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in the hiring process. Nearly half (46%) of professionals planning a job search said AI-generated applications have increased competition for available positions. Despite those concerns, Fay encouraged job seekers to focus on making their resumes authentic and detailed.

“AI has fundamentally changed the job search,” Fay said. “It’s increasingly difficult to stand out as more candidates use AI-generated materials that can make applications appear polished—but sometimes less accurate or distinctive. It’s important for job seekers to have a plan and continue to evolve their skills to align with current workplace expectations.”

With career mobility on the rise, the second half of 2026 could bring another significant shift in the labor market as professionals pursue opportunities that offer greater flexibility, advancement, and long-term fulfillment.

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