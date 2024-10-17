And Another One: Atlanta Will Host Super Bowl LXll

Super Bowl LXll is coming to Atlanta in 2028. Oct. 16, Mercedes-Benz Stadium was named the location of the Super Bowl for the fourth time.

BREAKING: The NFL has selected Atlanta to host the Super Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2028. pic.twitter.com/ygvSYpmWbv — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 15, 2024

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about what made Atlanta an excellent host city for the event.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl LXll.”

Goodall continued his praise during a press conference:

“Atlanta they have been known on a global basis as a city that can make things happen. It brings great events and reflects the best of America and the best of this country.”

“Atlanta, they have been known on a global basis as a city that can make things happen.”

—@nflcommish

Big day for the city as Atlanta is officially named host of Super Bowl LXII.

Here’s Arthur Blank, Roger Goodell, @andreforatlanta and @burtjonesforga pic.twitter.com/jTa6EvV07F — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 15, 2024

Atlanta Falcons owner, Author M. Blank, thanked the NFL and Goodell for the “honor.”

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.”

The city is garnering attention for its growing soccer community. Known as football worldwide, soccer is the most watched sport.

According to FIFA, “There are five billion football fans around the world, with Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa representing the largest fan bases.”

Even with the largest fanbases outside the U.S., Atlanta was chosen to host the 2026 World Cup at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Atlanta has been chosen as a host city for the Fifa #WorldCup, and of course, that brings excitement, BUT let’s talk about how mega-sporting events affect and have affected citizens of Atlanta in the past—a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Y4wqgTYGFC — Austin A. Heller (@AustinHellerGA) May 20, 2023

Many see Atlanta as a sports epicenter in the United States. The city was chosen to host the 1996 World Olympics because of its extensive sports diversity.

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a quick detour in California, where the Super Bowl will occur in San Francisco in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027; the event will make its way back down south.

RELATED CONTENT: PETA Ridicules Beyonce for Superbowl Ensemble