Women by Daniel Johnson Atlanta Dream Forward Naz Hillmon Wins Sixth Player Of The Year Hillmon has been a critical piece of the Dream's offense under the direction of first-year head coach Karl Smesko







Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon has won the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Award for the 2025 season.

Hillmon received 44 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, beating out one of the Studbudz, Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, who received 22 votes, Hiedeman’s teammate, Lynx forward Jessica Shepard, who received four votes, and the Seattle Storm’s rookie phenom Dominique Malonga and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, who each received a vote apiece.

WHEN NAZ STEPS IN, EVERYONE TAKES NOTICE 😤



Naz Hillmon takes home WNBA Sixth Player of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/ypVdnKkORR — espnW (@espnW) September 20, 2025

Per the WNBA’s press release, since she was named the Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, Hillmon will receive an additional bonus of $5,150 and a trophy.

Hillmon, who has been a critical piece of the Dream’s offense under the direction of first-year head coach Karl Smesko, put up 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds a game for the Dream and buried 53 three-pointers after only totaling one three in her three previous seasons.

Smesko, to be sure, is a big part of the reason why the Dream won 30 games, both the most in franchise history and the most for a rookie head coach. The team also made the playoffs, losing to the Indiana Fever in the first round

The other reason is that the Dream’s accelerated rebuild, led by its 2022 draft picks Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon and trade acquisition turned MVP candidate Allisha Gray, came together seamlessly.

“Naz embodies everything we want the Atlanta Dream to stand for — toughness, consistency and growth,” Dream general manager Dan Padover noted. “Her ability to embrace any role and make winning plays has elevated not only her own game, but our entire team. Credit also goes to Karl and our coaching staff for helping take Naz’s game to another level and putting her in positions to thrive.”

Naz Hillmon isn't just the 6WOY, she's the glue…the vocal one in the huddle, the voice of reason, the composure & it's amazing to watch her leadership in action. This season, she avg 8.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg & 2.4 apg, & had a 7.6 +/-. Her contributions helped ATL have a historic season https://t.co/mDL1Bd38x9 — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) September 20, 2025

In the WNBA, the only requirement for Sixth Player of the Year is to come off the bench in more games than a player starts. Hillmon came off the bench in 27 of the team’s 44 games, she was used as a bench player. She set a new Dream record with 150 consecutive appearances, good for the third-longest active streak in the league.

Hillmon was also named The Associated Press Sixth Player of the Year, marking the first time that an Atlanta Dream player has won either or both of the sixth player end-of-season awards.

Hillmon ranked second overall in the WNBA in plus-minus (+7.6 per game, +335 total), and also led the Dream in another advanced rating, net rating swing (+13.4). The Dream also went 5-0 when she scored 15 or more points.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Dream Registers Its 1st Victory Of The New Season