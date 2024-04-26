Atlanta Dream Sells Out Season Ticket Allotment After Complaints Of Location Restrictions

With the viewership for Women’s basketball at an all-time high, the Atlanta Dream announced location restrictions on ticket sales on April 21, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, which caused fans to become angry with the WNBA team.

The team stated on their social media profile that they were selling tickets in this way due to “unprecedented demand” before tickets were available. Only fans in the surrounding area were able to purchase presale tickets. Residents of Georgia, of course, as well as people living in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina, will have a chance to buy tickets to “prevent brokers from acquiring large quantities of tickets.”

Official statement from the Atlanta Dream regarding the single game ticket presale. pic.twitter.com/XA3kJtPvJo — Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) April 21, 2024

Various complaints from social media users and fans of the WNBA team were seen before the presale started. Yet, the demand was so great that the Dream became the second WNBA team in league history after the Las Vegas Aces became the first to sell out the season ticket allotment. Their largest single day of ticket sales took place on April 21, when they sold out five games for the Gateway Center Arena.

Atlanta Dream Sell Out Season Ticket Allotment; Limited Single Game Tickets Available to Public on April 25. Read more: https://t.co/Wq09aS6U7l pic.twitter.com/2JVk3Wtsgd — Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) April 22, 2024

“After making the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, our fans have carried that momentum into 2024. Excitement around women’s sports, particularly basketball, is at an all-time high and nowhere is that felt more than here in Atlanta,” Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a written statement. “We’ve continued a record-setting growth trajectory over the past three years under new ownership – both on and off the court – and 2024 is shaping up to be our best season yet.”