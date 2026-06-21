Uncategorized by Sidnee Michelle A Hub For The Unhoused Opens In Metro Atlanta County officials said the center aims to address gaps in services.







DeKalb County officials opened a new day center to provide residents experiencing homelessness with access to meals, mental health support, employment assistance, and housing services, Decaturish reports.

The South DeKalb Day Center facility, located at New Life Church in Decatur, is designed to serve as a central access point for people seeking help with immediate needs and long-term housing solutions. County leaders said the center will offer case management, behavioral health referrals, and connections to job training and permanent housing programs. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and offers breakfast and lunch.

The opening comes three months after the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved nearly $930,000 in funding for the initiative. The allocation covers leasing costs, staffing, food services, security, and other operational expenses.

County officials said the center aims to address gaps in daytime services for people experiencing homelessness by offering support in a single location.

According to the county’s Community Development Department, staff members will assess each person’s needs and connect them with resources, including mental healthcare, workforce development programs, and housing navigation services.

“The key focus here though is you got individuals who are in crisis, give them stabilization and transform them to a better life,” DeKalb County Community Development Director Alan Mitchell told WSB Radio. “No one has done this before in this metro area.”

County leaders accelerated plans for the project following increased public concern over homelessness in Decatur and the limited availability of dedicated daytime resources.

“This new center strengthens our ability to meet residents where they are, provide critical support services, and create opportunities for long-term success. It represents another step forward in our efforts to build a more responsive and coordinated system of care throughout DeKalb County,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.

Officials said the center is intended to provide a consistent entry point for residents seeking assistance while helping connect them with stable housing and other essential services.

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