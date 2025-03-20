California-Based Company To Bring Hundreds of Jobs To Metro Atlanta

Trinet, a human resources consulting firm, plans to move into a multimillion-dollar corporate center in Dunwoody, Georgia, about 16 miles from downtown Atlanta. The California-based consulting firm will open a $15.4 million facility in 150,000 square feet of office space.

Trinet says its new national hub will employ 750 people by 2030. Their roles will include tech, HR consulting, client management, and sales.

“Most of these positions don’t exist currently. So they won’t be bringing people with them as they move operations here. They will have to hire people locally,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said at her State of the City address on Tuesday, March 18.

“With 750 new jobs in Dunwoody, there will certainly be an even more increased demand for housing,” Deutsch said.

These new jobs could bring new renters, homebuyers, and consumers to the Dunwoody area, boosting the local economy.

“This creates the multiplier effect because they’ll consume in that area. By consuming there, you’re creating new revenue that was not there before,” Sergio Garate, assistant professor of finance and director of the real-estate program at Emory’s Goizueta Business School, told Fox 5 News.

Garate estimates that, with an average salary of $75,000, these jobs could generate about $56 million in additional income for Dunwoody.

Dunwoody is located in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket, home to some of the city’s most prominent corporate headquarters. The submarket is close to most of Metro Atlanta’s major interstates and public transit system, making it convenient for employees to commute to work. However, the area has faced challenges rebounding from the disruption to office space rentals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinet lists 18 open jobs in the Atlanta metro area, including several payroll tax analysts and sales consultant positions. The corporation has not specified the exact location of the new office complex.

