News by Kandiss Edwards Mayor Andre Dickens Extends Amnesty To Atlanta Traffic Violators The amnesty program provides a waiver for traffic violators who failed to appear in court.







Mayor Andre Dickens is offering Atlanta drivers a fresh start by launching a new traffic amnesty program that aims to resolve outstanding violations without the threat of arrest.

The City of Atlanta posted the announcement on its X account. The initiative allows individuals who have received traffic citations in Atlanta and subsequently failed to appear in court to clear their cases. Eligible participants can resolve their outstanding tickets and related charges without facing arrest warrants.

According to the city, the program runs from March 17 through April 21. However, the amnesty applies exclusively to traffic-related offenses. Individuals charged with major or minor criminal offenses other than traffic violations will not qualify.

Atlanta residents and out-of-town motorists with eligible traffic offenses are encouraged to take advantage of the program. To qualify, citizens must have missed a scheduled court date for a traffic violation and have an active failure-to-appear arrest warrant related to that violation.

Extending the violators grace will help ease the financial burden of late payment, which carries a $100 fee. The fines for traffic violations must be paid in full for resolution. Dickens is extending court hours to give flexibility to working residents.

“This program helps clear arrest warrants for those who qualify, offering a fair and accessible path to resolution. Court hours have been extended to make it easier for [residents] to participate,” Dickens said in an X post.

Announcing the City of Atlanta Amnesty Program – Traffic Offenses Only



If you have a failure-to-appear warrant for a traffic violation, this is your chance to resolve your case without fear of arrest.



March 17 – April 21

Applies ONLY to traffic-related offenses (No code… pic.twitter.com/zIJU3S5rbu — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 17, 2025

The announcement comes as Dickens recently declared his intention to seek reelection. The first-term mayor has highlighted his record of service to Atlanta’s most underserved populations, including seniors, youth, and low-income communities.

A native of Atlanta and a graduate of Georgia Tech, Dickens’ administration has prioritized affordable housing and support for seniors as well as expanded partnerships with major corporations to boost Atlanta’s digital infrastructure and economic development.

For more information on the amnesty program, visit atlantaga.gov or contact Atlanta Municipal Court.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Re-Election Bid