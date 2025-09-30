Business by Kandiss Edwards A-Town Stomp Down To Atlanta’s First Municipal Market Azalea Fresh Market is a public-private venture run by the city.







Atlanta opened its first municipal grocery store, Azalea Fresh Market, to combat growing food insecurity in the city.

Azalea Fresh Market is a public-private venture run by the city of Atlanta. Located in the Olympia Building in downtown Atlanta, the market was created in partnership with Invest Atlanta and Savi Provisions.

In a statement, Invest Atlanta wrote about the significance of the project. A projected 5,500 residents will be served each month. Additionally, Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich anticipates that the economic impact will exceed $6 million annually.

“The opening of the city’s first municipal grocery store will not only enhance access to fresh, affordable food but also stimulate local job growth and continue to invigorate the Downtown economy,” says Klementich. “This initiative is another example of Atlanta leading the way in addressing food access and food insecurity with a new grocery store model that will foster sustainable community development and enrich the lives of local residents.”

Mayor Andre Dickens called the Azalea Fresh Market a key part of his administration’s commitment to expand access to fresh and affordable food across the city.

“Our Administration made a commitment to expand access to fresh food across the city, and Azalea Fresh Market is a significant milestone in ensuring healthy, whole neighborhoods,” Dickens said in a statement. “This grocery store is not just a place to shop—it is a community hub that will serve neighborhood residents, support Georgia grown products and promote healthier lifestyles as we continue to revitalize Downtown.”

Azalea Fresh Market occupies two levels in the Olympia building. The ground floor is designated for groceries and home staples. The upper floor hosts prepared foods, an in-store coffee shop, and community seating. Furthermore, Azalea Fresh Market includes a sushi counter by High Roller Sushi and a Dope Coffee café.

The Azalea Fresh Market is only one part of a broader vision for Atlanta. The city has allocated more than $8 million to open municipal grocery locations in underserved districts.

Azalea Fresh Market aims to fill a void while also serving as a community hub. Atlanta officials expect future store locations in Southwest Atlanta and the West End, with openings planned for late 2025. If those succeed, the model could be replicated across more areas with limited access to groceries.

