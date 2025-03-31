Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Area Wellness Scene Celebrates Grand Opening Of Black Woman-Owned Medical Spa B Beautiful Medical Spa aims to make luxury an empowering experience for all clients.







Seasoned nurse and entrepreneur Briana Kelly has expanded her professional ambitions with a medical spa that had its grand opening on March 30.

B Beautiful Medical Spa, located in the Chamblee, Georgia, about 15 miles from Atlanta, hopes to provide patients with a luxurious, relaxing experience as they pursue wellness treatments. B Beautiful aims to become a new standard of self-care.

B Beautiful offers multiple services for skin enhancements to help one achieve their physical goals. For facial rejuvenation, Kelly’s services include botox treatment, dermal fillers and collagen boosts. These facial treatments also range from VI Chemical Peels to microneedling. However, those just wanting a boost in their skincare regimen can also take part. B Beautiful has a host of facials with LED therapy and microdermabrasion to reveal one’s best face yet.

It’s also no secret that weight loss treatments are a popular resource for those struggling to shed some pounds. For Kelly’s clientele, she also provides consultation for Semaglutide injections. The injections benefit patients by helping with appetite control while regulating one’s metabolism.

Kelly has years of experience serving clients at her Quality of Life Home Healthcare Agency in Philadelphia. Now, her new team of licensed experts can empower women to feel confident and beautiful in their skin.

“When guests come to the spa, I want them to feel completely relaxed and immersed in an unforgettable experience, especially for those who have never had a wellness spa experience before,” said Kelly in a press release. “From the moment they walk in and take in the soothing atmosphere to the moment they leave with visible results, I want this to be a one-of-a-kind experience that they’ll never forget. Everyone deserves to be pampered and leave feeling confident and beautiful.”

Those who attended her grand opening witnessed her VIP medical spa with free botox treatment, prizes, and more to celebrate the business’ launch. Now, new patrons can indulge in B Beautiful’s elegant approach to helping people gain long-lasting skin radiance.

RELATED CONTENT: This Detroit Spa Offers A Softer Summer Life