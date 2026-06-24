Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors AUTO FLEX: The 2026 Lucid Gravity GT Redefines Electric Luxury With A Boost From the NY Knicks An exploration behind the wheel of wealth.







By Kimatni D. Rawlins

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring (GT) replicates the game, utilizing Jalen Brunson’s speed and Josh Hart’s power to represent New York excellence. Pairing sports car acceleration with up to 450 miles of range, the Gravity GT embodies athletic performance the way Knicks fans demand it: relentless, precise, and high-velocity.

Electric Luxury Lifestyles

There’s a moment when a vehicle stops being just transportation and becomes a statement about ambition, access, and what’s possible when innovation encounters intention. The 2026 Lucid Gravity GT is that moment, sustained for longevity.

This all-electric, luxury SUV doesn’t just compete in the EV space; it expands the category. The Gravity incorporates seating for seven, a driving range that rivals gasoline-powered competitors, and acceleration that puts it in conversation with your favorite performance cars. Drivers should take every opportunity to engage “Swift Mode” and experience 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, a number that reshapes your expectations for SUV utility.

On- and Off-Court Performance

Lucid Motors is deepening its cultural footprint by partnering with New York Knicks standouts Brunson and Hart. The collaboration celebrates individuals who refuse to accept the status quo. The pairing builds on Lucid’s “Driven” campaign, which originally launched with actor Timothée Chalamet.

For Brunson, the connection runs deeper than just an endorsement. “To be one of the best, you have to be willing to do whatever it takes,” he said. “It’s a commitment to improving every day, and never accepting that you can’t reach that next level. I see that same passion for excellence in Lucid.”

Lucid says the move represents more than star power; it’s a calculated bet on cultural relevance, positioning the brand at the intersection of innovation, athletic distinction, and the values driving a new generation of consumers and tastemakers. Brunson and Hart bring more than basketball IQ to the court, and the 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring matches that energy stride for stride. With a 0-to-60 mph sprint of 3.4 seconds and 828 horsepower on tap, the all-electric SUV moves with the same urgency as Brunson breaking ahead of the defense and the same force as Hart fighting for double-digit rebounds.

From Concept to Capability

Rooted in the first Lucid Space Concept, the Gravity’s three-row layout reads like a precisely constructed minivan rather than a traditional SUV — particularly with the second row folded flat and the third row tucked into the floor. That configuration requires the $2,900 3rd-Row Seating package, which includes stowable rear cargo undertray technology. In conversation with Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of Design and Brand at Lucid, the challenge became clear: translating the sporting DNA of the Lucid Air sedan into a vehicle capable of off-road versatility while preserving the styling and comfort loyalists expect. By every measure, that translation succeeded.

A Presence that Commands the Room

The Stealth Appearance Theme, signature Glass Canopy Roof, and retractable illuminated door handles complete a silhouette that feels equal parts futuristic and refined. The $1,000 Platinum Appearance Package adds contrasting accents through a Platinum-painted Nose Lighting Blade, side sills, and bumper trim.

A power-operated “frunk”, or front trunk, customizable with an optional frunk seat for lakeside relaxation, adds storage versatility, while the clamshell rear liftgate’s integrated spoiler reinforces the performance pedigree. One practical note: the vehicle sits low, including the tailgate when fully open, so mind your head when loading cargo.

Performance Built on Innovation

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, supported by a liquid-cooled high-voltage lithium-ion battery delivering up to 450 miles of range on 19-inch wheels, though larger wheel packages like the one on the test vehicle bring that EPA estimate to 386 miles. Most owners will likely invest in a 240V Level 2 home charger as I did with the ChargePoint Home Flex. On the road, Gravity’s 900V+ electrical architecture permits up to 200 miles of range to be added in under 11 minutes at a Level 3 DC fast charger.

Selectable drive modes shape the experience dramatically: Smooth mode manages everyday cruising, Swift mode sharpens the responses to BMW 5 Series territory, and Sprint mode transforms the Gravity into something closer to an M5. The electric torque delivery is immediate and forceful, though Swift and Sprint modes will accelerate battery drain accordingly.

Tech-Forward with Room to Grow

Like its sedan sibling, the Gravity is a technology showcase, but it isn’t without growing pains. Lucid’s UX 3.0 operating system has historically drawn owner complaints ranging from key fob malfunctions to HVAC issues, and drivers may encounter minor Apple CarPlay glitches or a driver window that repeatedly lowered itself after being closed. Yet, over-the-air software updates will continue to reduce those glitches.

An Interior Designed for Connection

The Clearview Cockpit anchors the cabin experience with an available augmented-reality Head-up Display, a horizontally oriented HD Pilot Panel, and a 34-inch curved OLED screen above the new oval steering wheel. The test vehicle also featured the $2,900 22-speaker Surreal Sound Pro audio system for a Jay-Z-like concert performance. The $4,200 Ojai Nappa Leather with Luxury Seating Package elevated every seat in the vehicle, including Nappa leather seating surfaces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and walnut décor with microsuede inserts and headliner.

The Investment

Sustainability alongside innovation defines Gravity’s engineering ethos, but access to this category requires capital. My 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring had an MSRP of $94,900, excluding the $1,650 destination charge, rising to $126,400 after all packages and upgrades were factored in. The warranty coverage exhibits confidence in the platform:

•4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty

•4-year/50,000-mile 24-Hour Roadside Assistance

•8-year/100,000-mile High-Voltage Battery Limited Warranty (to 70% capacity)

Experience it Yourself

Prospective owners can visit any Lucid Retail Studio to familiarize themselves with the brand. The lifestyle space features a lounge, display vehicles, and a 4K Virtual Reality Experience Configurator for customers to personalize their EVs from exterior hues to interior material selections, all inspired by and named after specific cities in California, such as Santa Monica, Santa Cruz, and Tahoe. Buyers can also configure their Gravity entirely online.

Like Brunson and Hart, who bring more than basketball IQ to the court, the all-electric 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring will harmonize perfectly with the tenets of your lifestyle.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kimatni Rawlins/BE

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