You Can Purchase Babyface’s Recording Studio—For $6.9 Million

If you’d like to record in the same recording studio that has produced 125 top-10 hits, 45 number-one R&B hits, and 16 number-one pop hits, you’re in luck.

According to Music Radar, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has placed his studio on the market for just under $7 million ($6,995,000). The studio is named after Babyface’s firstborn son, Brandon, and is listed under the property broker Carolwood Estates. The space comes equipped with over $800,000 in studio equipment capable of producing music for the masses.

“Step into an iconic if walls could talk, or in this case sing, legendary studio in the heart of Hollywood that has laid down tracks for some of the world’s most revered artists. Behind an anonymous facade lies ‘Studio A at Brandon’s Way,’ a premier recording facility, owned by multi-award-winning producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds,” the listing reads.

The studio sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot and features over 4,641 square feet of commercial space. Inside the space are three separate studios, a lounge, and social areas, including a living space with kitchen facilities, a machine room, a tech shop, and a bonus second floor with a bathroom.

The work produced in Brandon’s Way has led to Babyface winning three consecutive Producer of the Year awards, making music for many recording artists such as Luther Vandross, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand, and Phil Collins.

The Real Deal reports that Babyface is selling the space because of his move to Las Vegas.

This news comes after Deadline reported that a documentary is in the works for the platinum-selling singer. “This documentary is giving me a chance to go down memory lane with a fine-tooth comb, reexamining the highs and lows of my life and career,” Babyface said in a statement. “I’m discovering where all the songs really came from—and perhaps just as important, the how and why.”

Finally telling the story of my life…. And I’m honored to do it with the best. pic.twitter.com/FFVcsAb3AV — Babyface (@babyface) November 14, 2025

