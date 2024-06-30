by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Barbershop Owner Says Customers Dropped After Duped Into Hosting Trump Event The barbershop owner believes he was misled into having an event for the Trump campaign.









A barbershop owner in Atlanta has claimed customers have dwindled after he says he unintentionally hosted a Trump campaign event. Rocky Jones shared how he was misled into having the event.

The day before Donald Trump faced President Joe Biden in the controversial first debate in Atlanta, Trump affiliates hosted the Black American Business Leader Barbershop Roundtable at Rocky’s Barbershop. Jones initially believed the roundtable event was apolitical and to discuss the issues facing Black entrepreneurs.

Instead, Jones was the reluctant host of a Trump campaign event toward Black voters. The former President even called in as a surprise to attendees.

“I’m like, why is the ex-president calling somebody in my barbershop? This has nothing to do with small Black businesses,” expressed Jones to 11Alive.

For the small business owner, the notoriety has already affected his sales.

“We had some calls Thursday. We definitely got some calls, some backlash, some angry people that don’t know me and I have to deal with that,” stated Jones.

The entrepreneur did not disclose his political affiliation but did not want politics to interfere with his business. While he was originally happy to conduct a conversation on Black entrepreneurship in Atlanta, Jones was unaware his establishment would serve to promote Trump’s reelection.

“I thought it was going to be something real private,” he said. “I’m thinking about Black businesses in Atlanta, small Black businesses in Atlanta. And I’m like, ‘Ok, so when are we gonna start talking about this?'”

The Trump campaign responded to the controversy revealing their written contract. The campaign stated that the two parties signed an agreement to host the event at Rocky’s. Newsweek reports the campaign also paid Jones $4,800 to host it at his property, explicitly written in the agreement as a “political event.” Jones plans to return the money upon discovering the true purpose of the forum.

The roundtable hoped to rally Black Trump supporters, and potential new ones, ahead of November. As young Black voters lean away from Biden, Trump hopes to chip away at this crucial electorate by hosting events such as this.

