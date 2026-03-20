Barry Bonds Joins Netflix As Analyst For Major League Baseball’s 2026 Season

Major League Baseball’s home run king, Barry Bonds, will join streaming giant Netflix as an analyst for the upcoming 2026 season.

The company announced that the controversial figure will make his when the New York Yankees open their season on the road at Oracle Park in San Francisco to take on the San Francisco Giants. Bonds played for the Giants from 1993 to 2007 and made history, though not everyone agrees.

Barry Bonds is in the building.



The Home Run King, 7x NL MVP, Single Season Home Run Leader and Giants legend joins the crew for MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants.



LIVE on Netflix March 25 with special coverage beginning at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/XT12G00up2 — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 19, 2026

The 2026 MLB season starts March 25.

This broadcast is Netflix’s first. It’s part of a three-game deal that will also see the streaming company livestream the Home Run Derby on July 13 and MLB at Field of Dreams on Aug. 13. Bonds is slated to be part of all three events. Bonds will be joined by two-time World Series champion and three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols, World Series champion Anthony Rizzo, and Emmy Award–winning host Elle Duncan at the pre- and postgame desk.

Controversy has surrounded Bonds after he was suspected of using steroids during his career, bringing heat to baseball and Bonds during that time. Many players were accused of using steroids and other performance enhancing drugs in the early to mid-2000s. Many viewed that as cheating in a sport that required them to use their natural talents to perform.

Bonds’ steroids use was never proven, and he has remained mum on the subject, but it has prevented his entry into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, despite a record-breaking career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Giants.

Bonds broke records for the most career home runs (762) and the single-season home run record, when he 73 in 2001. In his career, he appeared in 14 All-Star Games, won 12 Silver Slugger awards, and took home eight Gold Gloves.

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