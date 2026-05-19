Beasley Media, MBBA Unite To Amplify Black-Owned Business In Detroit

Beasley Media Group is expanding its community engagement efforts in Detroit through a new partnership with the Michigan Black Business Alliance (MBBA). This partnership aims to support Black-owned businesses and increase economic opportunities in Southeast Michigan.

Announced on May 7, this collaboration will connect Beasley Detroit radio stations 105.9 KISS-FM, 105.1 The Bounce, and Detroit Praise with the nonprofit’s advocacy and business development initiatives. The companies stated that the partnership aims to support local entrepreneurs, connect residents with business resources, and strengthen community-focused programming throughout the region.

As part of this initiative, Beasley Media Group plans to use its radio, digital, and promotional platforms to highlight MBBA programs, feature Black-owned businesses, and create campaigns focused on economic empowerment and community outreach. Executives noted that this effort reflects a broader aim to increase visibility for entrepreneurs and organizations working to address economic gaps in Detroit communities.

Matt Scarano, vice president and market manager for Beasley Media Group Detroit, stated that the partnership is meant to create opportunities and uplift voices within the city. Scarano highlighted community engagement as a key part of the company’s strategy in the area.

“This partnership is about using the strength of our platforms to elevate voices, create opportunity, and support the communities we serve. We’re proud to work alongside the Michigan Black Business Alliance to help shine a light on the incredible work being done across Detroit and to make a lasting impact,” he said.

MBBA CEO Charity Dean noted that the organization hopes this collaboration will help expand its reach and strengthen its mission to promote economic equity for Black-owned businesses.

“We are excited to partner with Beasley Media Group to further our mission of advancing economic equity and supporting Black-owned businesses,” she reflected.

Founded in 2021, the nonprofit works to reduce the racial wealth gap by advocating for policies and programs that support sustainable Black entrepreneurship and access to economic opportunities across the state.

This announcement comes as Detroit engages in broader discussions about fair economic growth and investment in Black business communities. Through this new media partnership, both organizations expressed their hopes to build stronger community connections while showcasing the innovation and resilience of local entrepreneurs.

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