Lifestyle by Jameelah Mullen When Is The Best Time for Life Goals Like Marriage and Home Ownership? Americans Weigh In







When is the best time to get married, have kids, buy a home, and retire? A recent Pew Research study suggests that the answer depends on who you ask.

The study surveyed 3,600 U.S. adults about the best times to achieve the milestones often associated with the American Dream. Nearly half of those surveyed believed there was no “best age.” Those who believed in an ideal age said getting married, buying a home, and having a child should occur between the ages of 25 and 34. Furthermore, 45 percent of Americans thought the ideal retirement age was in one’s 60s.

Almost half believed there was no ideal age to get married, while 23 percent thought the best age was between 25 and 29. Only 10% of those surveyed said the perfect age for marriage was between 20 and 24.

According to the poll, the age U.S. adults considered best for each milestone differed on religion, political affiliation, age, and income.

Adults under 30 recommended starting a family later than those aged 65 and older. However, Gen Z survey respondents believed that the ideal retirement age was around 60; Baby Boomers, 65.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were also more likely to recommend getting married and having children later in life than their Republican counterparts.

Those who prioritized religion said that it was best to marry and have a child younger compared with those who said religion was somewhat or not at all important in their lives.

Americans in higher income brackets were more inclined to believe that achieving these goals later in life was preferable. For instance, Americans from higher-income households stated that 28 was the ideal age to get married, while those from lower-income households said it was 26.

Additionally, a 2023 Pew analysis revealed that younger Americans were reaching these milestones later in life compared to previous generations.

