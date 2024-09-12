by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Bevel Announces 25K Business Grant To Invest Fest Vendor Double Dutch Aerobics The company was founded by Double Dutch World Champion Michelle Clark and Sean Clark, Master Double Dutch Aerobics Instructor.







Bevel, the Black-owned, Atlanta-based grooming brand, has announced that it has presented Double Dutch Aerobics with a $25,000 business grant.

Bevel was the official grooming partner of the 4th annual Invest Fest, which took place on Aug. 23-25 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Conference Centre. The company’s CEO, Damon Frost, announced the grant on a recent episode of Earn Your Leisure‘s Market Monday Podcast. Double Dutch Aerobics, also based in Atlanta, was among the over 300 vendors who participated in the annual festival and was selected for the grant by Bevel.

The company was founded by Double Dutch World Champion Michelle Clark and Sean Clark, Master Double Dutch Aerobics Instructor.

“At Bevel, we are committed to serving our customers with product solutions to address their unique grooming needs and through giveback initiatives that we believe make a real impact in the community,” said Bevel Marketing Leader Breann Davis in a written statement. “We are grateful to Rashad, Troy, and the entire Invest Team for allowing us to partner with amazing companies like Double Dutch Aerobics and elevate the next generation of entrepreneurs who share our commitment to the community.”

The Clarks, originally from Brooklyn, NY, are a married couple and the owners of the first-ever Double Dutch Aerobics Studio in the world. They teach both adult and children classes. The Certified DDA Instructors have toured around the country, taking Double Dutch Aerobics to over 30 cities. Through their travels, they have successfully taught over 100,000 kids and adults how to jump Double Dutch.

Bevel was started in 2013 by Tristan Walker, and the company has revolutionized the standards expected in the grooming industry. Their products are made to care for the needs of Black and brown men, ranging from merchandise that covers the spectrum for hair, beard, shave, skin, and body care.

