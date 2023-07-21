Beyoncé Announces New Perfume Launch For Pre-Order

Despite the numerous calls from fans for visuals of her latest album Renaissance, Beyoncé is giving the Beyhive something else—a new perfume currently without a name and only available for pre-order on her eponymous website.

The fragrance is her first dive back into the business of celebrity scents since Rise, released in 2014. And while one can easily purchase Rise for an affordable $24 , Beyoncé’s latest endeavor in perfumes is pricey. The exclusive, 1.7-oz scent costs $160, and is currently only available for delivery within the U.S. and Canada.

While the image of a bottle on the webpage may hint to her diehard followers what the design may be, the mega-star’s known elusiveness has fans always on their toes. In fact, those who pre-order will have to wait a few months before getting their hands on the “eau de parfum.” Shipping is expected to begin around November.

Fortunately, for the pricepoint, buyers will also be given a “special gift.” The fragrance’s description includes top notes of clementine and golden honey, with its heart including rose absolute and a base featuring golden amber.

Beyoncé also notes that the fragrance was created in France and “encased in art.” She mentions that the entire product was crafted and designed by the “Cuff It” singer herself, making this another personal direction as with her Ivy Park line.

The mother of three’s announcement comes as she is fully into her North American leg of the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. In what is already considered to be her most successful tour yet, Queen Bey’s latest business venture is just adding another realm to her kingdom.

The 41-year-old states that the perfume is only available while quantities last, so pre-ordering is the best way to ensure a member of the Beyhive can get access to the sure-to-sellout scent.

