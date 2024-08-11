Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Saddles Up For A Good Cause: BeyGood Donates $500K To Support Black Cowboys The money will go toward the newly-created Black Equestrians program and other organizations dedicated to uplifting Black cowboy culture.









Beyoncé continue to do good with her BeyGood charity. Most recently, the country-struck singer gifted $500k in grants to Black cowboys at the annual Bill Picket Rodeo circuit.

In partnership with the longest-running Black rodeo association, the half-a-million check will support the newly-created Black Equestrians Program. The initiative supports Black horse riders and ranchers, as well as the culture they have sustained, all amplified through the singer’s “Cowboy Carter” era.

According to USA Today, BeyGood announced its philanthropic gift at the rodeo’s Atlanta event on Aug. 3. The singer’s charitable arm also bestowed $25,000 grants to four different organizations, including SC Black Farmers and The Black Cultural Enlightenment Society/Black Cowboy Festival.

For these organizations, encouraging Black youth to learn about farming, agriculture, and horse riding remains pivotal to their missions. With BeyGood providing new financial support, their programming can reach new heights while continuing to uplift Black cowboy culture.

Beyoncé’s reclamation of her country roots, and Black people’s place in country music, has taken center stage with her new album. Since the release of “Cowboy Carter” on March 29, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has revitalized a movement for Black people to celebrate their American heritage.

More recently, the singer donned her red, white, and blue cowboy hat in a new commercial for Team USA’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. With a matching “USA” leotard, the singer is all about uplifting her community and country.

BeyGood also continues to support Black entrepreneurship in many avenues, including those personally attached to the Grammy winner’s background. To celebrate the release of her hair care line, Cécred, Beyonce also distributed grants to Black-owned hair salons. Furthermore, she championed the education of Black hair stylists through scholarships to cosmetology students.

Moreover, BeyGood remains committed to helping Black entrepreneurs and business owners, as well as provide disaster relief to diverse communities. More information on how Beyoncé gives back can be found on BeyGood’s website.

