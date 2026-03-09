Calling All ‘Beyhive’ Members, The Beyoncé Fandom Is Now An Official Word In Dictionary.com

The Beyhive, the official fandom for Beyoncé, is now an official phrase in one popular word source.

Dictionary.com added a few more words to its platform this March, including the phrase for one of the biggest fanbases in the world. In the online database’s latest “word drop,” Beyoncé fans can check out their title among the 1,500 words added.

The “major language event” included more media-focused phrases, such as “Beyhive,” to add to the cultural lexicon. The word drop featured the additions of several worldwide fanbases, including lovers of Taylor Swift, “Doctor Who,” and “Harry Potter.” Dictionary.com shared the news on social media.

Our Word Drop is packed with over 1,500 new dictionary entries. This first drop of the year highlights words recently added to the dictionary. These words are new terms popping up everywhere, plus some words you may already know that have recently… pic.twitter.com/et3kKYGY4X — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 5, 2026

“These words are new terms popping up everywhere, plus some words you may already know that have recently been added to the dictionary,” detailed the platform on X. ” As fandoms grow, the language that fans use to describe themselves becomes more common.”

According to Hot 97, the Beyhive emerged in the early to mid-2000s. However, the phrase gained popularity amid the internet boom of the 2010s. As it stands, the definition of “Beyhive” is officially listed as “the fanbase of the singer Beyoncé and its online community.”

The entry also featured example sentences, taken directly from news sources that used the title. Most referenced Beyoncé’s impact during her “Cowboy Carter” era.

One example sentence, pulled from BBC, stated “Some seats that were sold in the Beyhive fan presale for £620 excluding fees are next to seats that were available this week for £141.60 without fees.” The reference made mention to the pre-sale ticket frenzy surrounding the A-list singer’s highly lauded tour.

Another focused on Beyoncé’s impact on reviving Western fashions. The example sentence, taken from the Los Angeles Times, also wrote, “The Beyhive showed out with their western-inspired outfits, heavily inspired by the Grammy Award-winning country album.”

However, Beyoncé ended her tour last year. Now, Beyhive members remain on the hunt for hints about her next project, rumored to be a rock-inspired album.

In the meantime, these name-brand fans can rejoice about their nod from Dictionary.com, signaling their own impact in entertainment.

