Beyoncé Shuts Down Cowboy Carter Tour Ticket Rumors By Adding Las Vegas Stadium Date







In response to rumors about slow Cowboy Carter tour sales, Beyoncé is silencing doubters by adding another stadium date.

On March 17, the Grammy-winning icon announced a new Cowboy Carter Tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas while confirming that the world tour is already 94% sold out, People reports. Tickets for the July 25 Vegas show first become available through various presales.

Beyoncé’s newly announced show at Allegiant Stadium brings the Cowboy Carter Tour to 31 dates, following nine additions since the initial 22 were revealed in February. Supporting her latest album, Cowboy Carter, the tour marks her first major concert run since 2023’s Renaissance World Tour, which featured 56 shows.

The Cowboy Carter tour will see the “Texas Hold’ Em” singer kick off with five shows in Los Angeles before making stops in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, her hometown Houston, Texas, as well as Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show will first be available through multiple presales. The BeyHive presale runs from March 20 at 12 p.m. local time to March 23 at 10 p.m. local time, followed by an artist presale from March 24 at 12 p.m. to March 25 at 11 a.m. local time.

Additionally, Citi cardmember and Verizon Access presales begin on March 21 at 12 p.m. local time and end on March 23 at 10 p.m. local time.

See Beyoncé’s full list of Cowboy Carter Tour dates below.

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

