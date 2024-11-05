Beyoncé Prompts People To ‘Vote’ In New ‘Beywatch’ Video

Beyoncé is getting people in formation to vote as she channels Pamela Anderson in a new “Beywatch” video.

Ahead of Election Day, the singer posted the visual to Instagram, singing along to her Cowboy Carter track, “Bodyguard.” It shows Beyoncé taking on different looks made famous by Anderson, each complete by her famous beach blonde hair. However, Beyoncé had more intentions behind the “Beylloween” look, encouraging her fanbase to vote throughout the video.

Fans especially savored the “Beywatch” clip, as Beyoncé opted to not release visuals for her last two albums. Despite this, Beyoncé has pulled out all the stops to ensure the BeyHive heads to the polls in this historic election.

She recently appeared, alongside her mom Tina Knowles and former Destiny child member Kelly Rowland, at Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston. During the Oct. 25 event, Beyoncé spoke about how she is urging everyone to vote as a mother, not a celebrity.

“Your freedom is your God-given right, your human right,” she told the crowd.

Beyoncé has subtly supported Harris since the beginning of her campaign, clearing the use of her song “Freedom” for the Democratic nominee’s event entrances. However, Queen Bey is not the only superstar mom encouraging people to exercise their voting rights.

Rihanna also hopped on social media to remind people to cast their votes. Although the Barbados-born singer is not a U.S. citizen and thus cannot vote, she still made mention of the election by poking fun at her situation.

“POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant,” joked the Fenty Beauty founder, referencing one of the two children she shares with New York rapper, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna got even more cheeky about the election in her caption. She alluded to the issue of reproductive rights and firing those who are not up to the job.

“When protecting p-ssies and firing p-ssies can happen all in one vote,” wrote the provocative star.

With the election still in a tight race, both women continue to do their part to get everyone to participate.



