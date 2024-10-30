Fox News Analyst Called Out For Shading Beyoncé’s Appearance At Harris Houston Rally Despite Past Praise

A Fox News analyst who shaded Beyoncé’s appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston, is being called out for his past tweets publicly praising the music superstar.

Xaviaer DuRousseau came under fire on social media on Tuesday after he took to Fox News to bash Beyoncé’s appearance at Harris’ Houston rally last week, where she publicly endorsed the Vice President. According to DuRousseau, Harris is “absolutely desperate” as we move closer to Election Day and is “bringing every celebrity she can to try to get any kind of endorsement because she knows that she doesn’t have any substance herself.”

“She brought Beyoncé out tonight, and it’s like Beyoncé doesn’t need to be doing that. Beyoncé needs to be focused on trying to keep her album on the charts because it’s already gone,” DuRousseau quipped in a clip captured by The Shade Room.

He then took to Twitter to double down on his Beyoncé shade, citing the remarks as “the bravest thing I’ve ever done in my career” and calling the Beyoncé’s BeyHive fan club “domestic terrorists.”

It didn’t take long for social media to unearth DuRousseau’s past tweets praising Beyoncé and her recent album, Cowboy Carter — the same album he mocked on Fox News. Seeing evidence of the analyst’s previous support for Beyoncé before criticizing her for supporting Harris, many voiced their opinions on DuRousseau’s change in stance.

“The biggest hater is a man who used to love you,” one person wrote.

“Proof that anyone can be bought….even if they were singing a different tunes 2.5 business days ago,” added someone else.

Elsewhere, Fox News analysts criticized Beyoncé for attending Harris’ Houston rally without performing. Maira Bartiromo claimed Beyoncé “outraged” attendees by not singing and accused Harris of using a potential Beyoncé performance to boost support for the event.

“More than 30,000 people attended the rally and then what did they get? They didn’t get Beyoncé singing. She didn’t sing,” Bartiromo said.

She further alleged that this was the second time Harris had falsely promoted a Beyoncé performance, referencing rumors that the “Cuff It” singer would perform on the final night of the Democratic National Convention — which never happened. It seems some conservatives believe Beyoncé should express her endorsement of VP Harris through song rather than through spoken support, as she did.