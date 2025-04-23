Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Earns Special Recognition in New People Magazine Collector’s Edition

After a year of watching all the fanfare surrounding Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, which includes her first Album of the Year Grammy, People Magazine decided to celebrate Queen Bey’s country debut with a special collector’s edition.

The new issue, now on sale at newsstands and Amazon, includes over 125 photos reflecting on Beyoncé’s journey to securing 35 historic Grammys, images from her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and promotion for her Cowboy Carter tour kicking off on April 28. The Beyhive will also receive recognition through a special issue, featuring personal accounts from select members.

Beyoncé secured her historical title as the most decorated artist in Grammy history in February when she won three Grammys for Cowboy Carter, bringing her total Grammy wins to 35, surpassing the previous record holder, conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 wins. The “Texas Hold’ Em” singer took home Grammys for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miley Cyrus.

It was her first Album of the Year win after years of being snubbed. It came on the heels of her husband, Jay-Z, accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award in 2024 and scolding the Recording Academy for not awarding his wife an Album of the Year title.

While finally accepting the award two months ago, Beyoncé dedicated her win to Linda Martell, the first Black female country singer, with whom she had collaborated on Cowboy Carter. It aligned with the album’s theme of reclaiming the Black history tied to country music and shining a light on those who might be overlooked in the genre.

When announcing the album last year, Beyoncé shared that Cowboy Carter was “born out of an experience I had years ago, where I didn’t feel welcomed.”

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

People‘s special Cowboy Carter edition is on sale now as the Beyhive gets ready for a Cowboy Carter takeover kicking off next week.

