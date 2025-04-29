Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman As Beyoncé Kicks Off Cowboy Carter US Tour, SirDavis Whisky Expands Globally The American whisky brand hopes to find its audience in Asia with an introduction in a Singapore airport.







While Beyoncé struts new stages to kick off her Cowboy Carter Tour, the singer’s SirDavis ‘whisky’ brand is having its own global debut.

The brand, co-launched by Moët Hennessy and Knowles-Carter, will begin sales in Asia, starting at Singapore’s airport. According to Drinks Intel, SirDavis will be sold as an exclusive through the Changi Airport’s global travel retail channel.

The activation will include a “tasting cart” for visitors to witness the full experience of SirDavis while on their travels. It will be accompanied by a digital campaign throughout the region for potential buyers to learn of its local availability.

An executive at Moët Hennessy, Leonardo Ferracina, shared more about SirDavis’ inaugural rollout in Asia. Ferracina called its placement at Changi a “key milestone” in introducing the liquor to this market.

“The debut of SirDavis at Singapore’s Changi Airport marks a key milestone in our strategy to bring exclusive whisky experiences to Travel Retail Asia Pacific,” said Ferracina, the GTR managing director for the spirit and wines division at LVMH. “This launch underscores our commitment to delivering a unique luxury experience – one that redefines the whisky landscape in Asia for a new generation of enthusiasts and travellers.”

The brand took off last September following a rollout of Beyoncé’s other business ventures. Amid the likes of her haircare company, Cécred, and newest addition to her Parfums line, Cé Lumière, SirDavis pays tribute to another part of the singer’s legacy.

Named in honor of her great-grandfather, the spirit’s history in American culture aligns with the Beyoncé’s dive into country-inspired music through her latest project, Cowboy Carter. The singer just started a tour, deemed the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit in further homage to Black Americana, on April 28 for a five-night stint in Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium.

While performing is the business mogul’s main gig, her very lucrative side hustles are getting their own spotlight as well. The SirDavis’ team also announced that the drink will rightfully join the Cowboy Carter tour as the official spirit for the string of concerts.

Fans of the singer’s music and business ventures can now sip on SirDavis as they experience the next era of her artistry.

