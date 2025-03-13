Women by Stacy Jackson Beyoncé’s SirDavis Heads To 2025 Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Grounds As An Official Sponsor Rodeo attendees can try SirDavis' signature cocktail "Texas Buckiin" at several activations throughout NRG Park.







Beyoncé is taking her SirDavis American Whisky to the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo grounds. The brand has reportedly been welcomed as an official sponsor of the 93rd annual rodeo event.

The new partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo “marks an exciting milestone for the brand,” Cameron George, Blender and Global Head of Advocacy for SirDavis American Whisky, told Houston Life. Rodeo and concert ticket holders will have exclusive access to SirDavis, which will also be featured in multiple activations happening on rodeo grounds and outside with local venues. Event-goers will get a taste of American whisky and experience what Beyoncé previously described as “something new and unique in the category.”

George encourages this year’s Houston Rodeo attendees to enjoy the complexity of SirDavis whisky as is and also to try the “Texas Buckiin.” According to SirDavis’ official Instagram page, the “Texas Buckiin” combines 1.5 ounces of SirDavis with honey syrup, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and ginger beer and is the signature cocktail for the rodeo. The drink will be available at the SirDavis rodeo activations, bar outlets, and the Chairman’s and Champions Clubs.

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Beyoncé presented her SirDavis whisky to the world in August 2024, months after she released her “Cowboy Carter” album last March. The groundbreaking partnership with LVMH subsidiary Moët Hennessy produced a one-of-a-kind flavor profile for whisky lovers to indulge in. During the launch, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer and Japanese whisky enthusiast revealed that her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a “moonshine man,” inspired the SirDavis whisky. With Moët Hennessy, SirDavis whisky was carefully crafted to pay homage to Hogue and reflect American tradition. SirDavis is crafted with 51% rye and 49% malted barley.

The 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held at NRG Park from March 4 until March 23. Attendees can find SirDavis American Whisky at The Warwick’s Sunday Brunch, Chapman & Kirby’s Sunday Day Party, the Happy Hour & Hat Branding Activation at The Post Oak Hotel, and more. Plan your experience and purchase tickets online.

