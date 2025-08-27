Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Purchase Of 58-Acre UK Estate Is A ‘Done Deal’ Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expanding their real estate portfolio to include a base in the UK.







Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly set to add the United Kingdom to their real estate portfolio amid rumors of their closing on a 58-acre estate in the Cotswolds.

According to insiders, the superstar couple is purchasing 58 acres of farmland in the Cotswolds region with planning permission to build a lavish country retreat, the Mirror reports. The details come after the Carters first sparked rumors of a UK move ahead of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in June.

“They were in negotiation on the price, and it isn’t on the market anymore, which would suggest it’s a done deal,” the source said.

Architectural drawings reveal the “spectacular rural estate” the Carters plan to build that will offer “seamless indoor-outdoor living, combining timeless materials with contemporary architecture.”

The land, approved for a lake and woodland, was sold off-market with a guide price of £8.5 million, though it’s unclear how much Beyoncé and Jay-Z actually paid. The property is just five minutes from the picturesque village of Great Tew, near celebrity neighbors, including Victoria and David Beckham, Simon Cowell, and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Nearby is the Soho Farmhouse, which has been used by Meghan Markle, and the posh farm shop Daylesford Organic, which JD Vance recently visited during his stay in the UK.

Back in June, the Carters reportedly took a helicopter ride over the land to scope it out before making their purchase.

“In the past week, [the couple] flew between her London gigs to view a 58-acre plot of land.

“Located close to friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and with Simon Cowell and the Beckhams as neighbours, she felt it would be an ideal UK home for her family, away from the city when they’re in the country.”

Insiders first revealed the news in April, reporting that the Los Angeles wildfires were the Carters’ main reason for deciding to invest in the UK.

“The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

But the new real estate doesn’t mean the Carters are leaving LA for good.

“They will always be based in LA, but the UK is on the agenda. Beyoncé loves the UK because they support everything she does,” the insider added.

The billionaire hip-hop mogul and his decorated Grammy-winning wife were reportedly “focused on the Cotswolds now because of the land and space,” the source said.

“They’ve stayed there. They’ve been looking for properties and will buy if they find somewhere that feels like home, but are looking at short-term agreements while they make their decision,” they added.

The couple, who share three children—Blue Ivy, 13, and 8-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—own a real estate portfolio worth over $300 million, including a $200 million Malibu mansion, an $88 million Bel-Air home, as well as properties in New York City, the Hamptons, and a historic converted church in New Orleans’ Garden District.

