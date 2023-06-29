Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Say 'No, No, No' To Homelessness In H-Town

We stan Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland’s new initiative to help tackle homelessness in Houston.

On June 27, 2023, Harris County announced its partnership with the two former Destiny’s Child members to create 31 housing units for people experiencing homelessness in Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Knowles-Rowland House will offer permanent resources for future residents. The paper reported that county records indicate the housing project will provide transportation, mental health resources, and health services. Additionally, case managers and peer specialists will be available.

“We just did the homeless count again, so it’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter who’s behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in a press conference.

The project will be located at the Bread of Life gymnasium, the Houston Chronicle reported. Rudy Rasmus, executive director at Bread of Life, noted the Knowles-Rowland project began years back. According to Rasmus, Destiny’s Child members built a youth center with funds from their hit song “No, No, No.”

The American Rescue Plan will contribute $7.2 million toward the housing project Architectural Digest reported. Other entities will fund the remaining $1.2 million.

The $8.4 million project will roll out another bigger launch during two of the last few stops on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. The Chronicle reported another announcement would be made when Queen Bey is in the city on September 23 and September 24, 2023.

There’s no denying Beyoncé’s impact will be felt in her hometown of Houston. The superstar’s presence has already caused a stir in Stockholm, Sweden. Economists said the singer-songwriter has increased inflation in the European country by 0.2%. AfroTech reported hotels and restaurants bumped up their prices by about 3.3% as a result of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.