Beyoncé Kickstarts $8M Knowles-Rowland House Rebuilding

Ahead of her Renaissance Tour stop in Houston, Beyoncé made an appearance at the Knowles-Rowland House alongside her mother, Tina Knowles. The pair were on hand to help kickoff an $8 million rebuilding project of the complex for unhoused people.

The building was originally constructed in 1999 and will be reconstructed with funding from the Knowles family and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. As KHOU reported, the complex is expected to be rebuilt in 2024 following an increase in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Pastor Rudy Rasmus’ Bread of Life nonprofit is leading the project. The relationship between the Knowles family and Rasmus goes back to when Rasmus pastored St. John’s Downtown Church when Beyoncé was a child.

Today, Judge Hidalgo’s team joined the unveiling of the Knowles Rowland House at @breadoflifehtx, which will provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness. Projects like this are why our community is becoming a national leader in reducing homelessness. pic.twitter.com/jaVfCMOkaE — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) September 22, 2023

“We’re going to do a bigger initiative and launch of this later in September around the time we know Beyoncé is going to be in town for her concerts,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo had said in October, after Harris County approved the then-$7 million project.

Big day for everyone involved in the Knowles-Rowland House. I was proud to help secure a $7.2 million commitment to support this project, which will provide 31 permanent supportive housing units. Thanks to all who made today possible. pic.twitter.com/0gy8OEujJr — Rodney Ellis (@RodneyEllis) September 22, 2023

Knowles told the crowd gathered as Beyoncé watched from the stage, “I just want to say that this is home and I always feel, I mean I cry the whole time I’m here, whether I’m going to Frenchy’s or whatever, I just get emotional. Thank you so much for the support of the city and everyone here.”

Rasmus, meanwhile, thanked the City of Houston and Judge Hidalgo’s office for her support, saying, “There is a critical need to provide stable housing to many underserved Houstonians. We are grateful for the support of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the commissioners. The resources they provide are critical to helping everyone in the community thrive.”

In addition to the church’s Bread of Life nonprofit, the 31,000-foot-center is being developed in conjunction with the Temenos Community Development Corporation.

Monique Williams, the director of partnerships and development for Bread of Life told Houston Public Media, gave a nod to Beyoncé’s dedication to the project by saying, “That was exciting for all of us. She’s a busy lady. She’s doing a couple of other things this weekend. For her to pause and just kind of return home and to be in this space with us and to hear again what more will be done and to see her legacy, I think it was wonderful for everyone to be in that space and share that with her.”

Tina Knowles, joined by her daughter Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, speaking about @DrRudyRasmus & @Pastor_Juanita at the dedication and groundbreaking for the Knowles-Rowland House. pic.twitter.com/Da4CBIPAii — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 22, 2023

Williams also said that the center is expected to open before the end of 2024.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said of the project, “This project will move Harris County closer to realizing its vision for a vibrant, inclusive region where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and a place to call home.”

Ellis continued, “Access to safe and affordable housing is a fundamental human right and a need that cannot be addressed without increasing and preserving our affordable housing stock.”

