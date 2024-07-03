Beyoncé Shouts Out Blue Ivy For BET YoungStars Award Win

Twelve-year-old Blue Ivy took home the YoungStars Award at June 30’s 2024 BET Awards. Although the moment was not televised, Beyoncé made sure to shout out her baby girl.

Beyoncé’s self-founded label, Parkwood, shared a congratulatory post for the tween’s win. The YoungStars Award recognizes young entertainers and their already sizable impact on media. Fellow nominees in the category included Akira Akbar, Demi Singleton, Heiress Diana Harris, and JaBria McCullum.

This is Blue Ivy’s second BET award, following her feature in Beyonce’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl” in 2020. Although none of the Carters attended “Culture’s Biggest Night” this year, Jay-Z and Beyoncé also had nominations. The mother of three took home the Viewer’s Choice award for her 2024 hit, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Blue Ivy is emerging as a household name, further solidified by this win. The Grammy winner took part in her mother’s Renaissance World Tour and also has an upcoming voice role in Disney’s live-action Lion King sequel. Her sister, Rumi Carter, recently broke her record as the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard 100, all thanks to a feature on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter track “Protector.”

Beyoncé not only showed love to her daughter’s win, but to the up-and-coming artists who took part in the Usher Tribute. The singer shared clips of Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet’s rendition of “Bad Girl,” which paid homage to Beyonce and Usher’s original performance.

Taylor shared how she’s “gagging” at the shoutout from the esteemed artist.

BITCH IM GAGGGINGGGGGGGGGGGG https://t.co/sUwZ94lvkY — TEYANA M.J. TAYLOR (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 2, 2024

Beyoncé also nodded to Parkwood’s Chloe Bailey for her performance of Usher’s “Good Kisser.” The singer continues to show love to the next generation of entertainers.

