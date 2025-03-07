Call In The Cavalry! ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tickets Sales Lag, Insider Claims

Beyoncé announced her Cowboy Carter tour last month, but ticket sales are not moving as quickly as expected.

According to Ticketmaster and StubHub, tickets for all shows on the Cowboy Carter tour are still available. This is in stark contrast to her 2023 Renaissance Tour when tickets sold out within minutes in some locations.

Ticket sales are especially underwhelming in the UK, where the Megastar will perform six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Times reported that Ticketmaster was prepared for heavy website traffic when tickets went on sale in the UK on Feb 14, The London Times reported. But the cyber stampede never came.

One industry insider claims that Beyoncé’s latest album didn’t wow her fans.

“Her fanbase did not like ‘Cowboy Carter’ —they were not impressed,” the insider told NewsNation. The insider also suggested that fans are still recovering from Renaissance ticket purchases.

“They just blew their wad seeing her two years ago…Bad economics right now,” the insider claimed.

The King Of Reads, a YouTuber, also blames the economy for the slower ticket sales. The social media star, whose real name is Justin James, says he believes people have less disposable income in this economy.

“The responses to the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ offer valuable insights into the current economic state, “ James wrote on X.

Two years ago, Beyonce made history on her Renaissance tour by grossing over $500 million in ticket sales.

Released in March of 2024, The Cowboy Carter album earned the megastar her first Album Of The Year Grammy Award. The country-fusion project also won Best Country Album, making the star the first Black artist to win. The song “II Most Wanted” won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group performance.

The Cowboy Carter tour has 29 dates, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Beyonce’s hometown of Houston. Tickets range from $76 to $4,000 plus service fees.