Beyoncé Dazzles In Bejeweled Denim For New Levi's Jeans Commercial The commercial featured Beyoncé in a bedazzled denim set as she played pool against actor Timothy Olymphant.







Beyoncé is back in her Levi’s Jean for a new commercial with the American denim company. In this latest feature, the singer showed off her backside in a bedazzled two-piece denim suit.

The “Levii’s Jeans” singer continued her partnership with the brand in the commercial “Chapter 2: Pool Hall.” The advertisement featured Beyoncé in a bejeweled denim jacket and matching pants playing pool at a bar against actor Timothy Olyphant.

The clip shows Beyoncé seemingly winning the game in her country glam attire. Of course, the video also featured her hit song with Post Malone.

“in my jeans,” captioned the star, using the “ii” depicted throughout her Cowboy Carter album tracklist.

The brand shared more details on its latest visual with the Grammy winner for its “Live in Levii’s” campaign. Levi’s referred to the star as a “denim cowboy” who dressed ready for a win.

“With her eye on the prize, our denim cowboy bets it all on the corner pocket,” expressed Levi’s on the website. “She’s the challenger he never saw coming, and her victory isn’t just won – it’s worn.”

Like its predecessor, the commercial reimagines classic Levi’s ads with the global superstar. Their partnership with Beyoncé came shortly after the singer released her highly acclaimed album. The project recently won Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Proving what Levi’s CEO called “The Beyoncé effect,” the first ad featuring the artist resulted in a $5 million Media Impact Value (MIV), previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE. In this second installment, Levi’s hopes to keep growing with Beyoncé as its latest ambassador.

For fans wanting to emulate Beyoncé’s Levi’s look for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour, the clothing company also has options inspired by her outfit. While the bedazzled version remains strictly for Queen Bey, the Beyhive can still shop similar pieces on Levi’s website.

