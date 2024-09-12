by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé Recalls Using ‘Calling Cards And Skype’ When She And Jay-Z Were Falling In Love Technology has advanced greatly since Beyoncé and Jay-Z started dating back in 2001.







Technology has advanced greatly since Beyoncé and Jay-Z started dating back in 2001. While FaceTime calls have become a normal resource in today’s tech-driven society, there was a time when long-distance couples had to resort to “calling cards and Skype,” Beyoncé says.

The superstar mother of three is opening up about her 23-year-old romance with her husband, Jay-Z, and the lengths they took to communicate in the early 2000s. While her children, Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, can “FaceTime and see their friends at any given moment,” Beyoncé tells GQ, their parents couldn’t “afford” such luxuries 20 years ago.

“My husband and I? We used calling cards and Skype when we were falling in love,” the “Crazy In Love” singer admitted. “I couldn’t afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him.”

Acknowledging the advancements in technology amid the rise of artificial intelligence, Beyoncé believes the ability AI has to replicate actual human beings is a bit frightening.

“Just recently, I heard an AI song that sounded so much like me it scared me. It’s impossible to truly know what’s real and what’s not,” she said.

Beyoncé also addressed how seriously she takes her at-home privacy and why it’s important for her children to live as normal of a life as possible despite their parents being global superstars.

“One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” the “Single Ladies” singer noted.

“It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”

She added: “I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles.”

Normality and privacy are a priority for the Carters. But not every 12-year-old is lucky enough to join their mom on a world tour and land voiceover roles in Disney films.

Blue Ivy was a standout during the Renaissance world tour, with fans coming to shows with signs bearing her name and shouting her praise after each performance. What some would call nepotism, Beyoncé sees as a “natural” for Blue Ivy.

“Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three,” she explained.

“She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue on stage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously, and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

