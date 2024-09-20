by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé Learned To ‘Work Smarter’ By Working Less, ‘I Build My Work Schedule Around My Family’ Beyoncé explains how she learned to "work smarter" by working less.







Long gone are the days when you see Beyoncé on every red carpet and tour every year. The mother of three takes pride in the work-life balance she created for herself after learning how to “work smarter” by working less.

In a GQ profile released last week, the decorated Grammy-winning singer explained her change of pace in how she works and times her music releases. It took years for Beyoncé to learn how to say no to things after seeing the toll it took on her mental and physical health.

“There was a time when I was pushing myself to meet unrealistic deadlines while not taking the time to enjoy the benefits of why I was working so hard,” Beyoncé admitted.

It was a way of life and mindset that stars of yesteryear grew to think was normal to remain relevant and successful.

“There aren’t many of us from the late ’90s who were taught to focus on mental health. Back then, I had little boundaries and said yes to everything … And now I work smarter,” the singer added.

Despite her massive success over the last two decades, Beyoncé admits to once finding it hard to set boundaries for herself and prioritize her peace of mind. But much of that stopped once the “Halo” singer became a mother. She began to put more time in between her music releases and more thought into her projects.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé released her first country music album, “Cowboy Carter,” which was five years in the making. She also launched two family-inspired business ventures. In February, she released her haircare line called Cécred, which she says was inspired by her childhood experiences helping at her mother’s hair salon. Beyoncé announced her SirDavis whiskey label under Moët Hennessy in August, named after her Prohibition-era moonshiner great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.

“I don’t waste my time on something unless I’m deeply passionate about it. If I don’t wake up thinking about it, and I’m not going to sleep dreaming about it, it’s not for me,” Beyoncé said.

“I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school … So, when you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why.”

