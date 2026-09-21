(Photo: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood ) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Beyoncé’s Cécred Takes Its Haircare Empire Across The Pond With UK Launch The global superstar's beauty brand is expanding internationally through an exclusive retail partnership with Space NK.







Beyoncé is taking Cécred international.

The Grammy Award-winning entertainer’s haircare brand is set to launch exclusively at British beauty retailer Space NK on Sept. 22, marking Cécred’s latest step in expanding its retail footprint beyond the U.S. The UK rollout will make Cécred products available through Space NK’s stores and website.

The brand made the announcement with an Instagram video showing its products making their way across the Atlantic.

“UK, get ready to make space!” Cécred wrote in the caption. “Cécred is exclusively launching at Space NK on 22 September – bringing transformative hair care for all.”

Cécred debuted in 2024 with an eight-piece Foundation Collection centered on what the company calls keratin recovery technology, designed to moisturize, strengthen, and enhance shine across hair types and textures. The brand later expanded into hair tools in 2025.

The company’s retail momentum has also accelerated in the U.S. In April 2025, Cécred entered more than 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores, becoming the retailer’s largest-ever haircare rollout at the time. The partnership also introduced Cécred services in Ulta salons, including treatments and stylist education.

That expansion followed the brand’s direct-to-consumer launch and illustrates a broader strategy to move from a celebrity-backed product line to a beauty company with significant brick-and-mortar distribution.

The UK launch also comes as Cécred continues investing in the professional beauty ecosystem. In May, Cécred and the BeyGOOD Foundation announced the third year of the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund, committing $250,000 across the U.S. and UK to support hairstyling education and training.

With Space NK now joining Ulta Beauty as a major retail partner, Cécred is extending Beyoncé’s beauty-business playbook into another market — putting the brand’s products directly in front of a new customer base while continuing to build its retail and professional footprint.

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