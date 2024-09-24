by Jeroslyn JoVonn Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Continues to Make ‘Power Moves’ In Orlando With Second Stadium Deal Big Dave's Cheesesteaks continues its expansion into Orlando.







Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is making significant “power moves” in Orlando, Florida, with another stadium deal after its recent partnership announcement with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

The restaurant chain took to Instagram last week to announce the two new locations coming to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Big Dave’s owner Derrick Hayes shared how the deals are part of an “ambitious expansion initiative” led by former PepsiCo executive Derek Lewis, “who acquired Florida’s first 10 Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks franchises!”

“This ain’t just an expansion, it’s a REVOLUTION!” Hayes said.

Big Dave’s addition to the stadium will bring Big Dave’s award-winning Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks to the 65,000-seat stadium in the heart of downtown Orlando. Guests will have the opportunity to grab food from two concession stands at Camping World Stadium, which is owned and operated by the city of Orlando.

“This collaboration represents more than just expanding our franchise; it’s about creating a culinary experience that resonates with the vibrant spirit of Florida’s sports community,” Hayes said. “Derek’s business acumen and the dynamic atmosphere of Camping World Stadium provide the perfect backdrop for our authentic cheesesteaks.

“We’re not just opening a store; we’re becoming part of a legacy, serving up our passion-filled flavors to fans and food lovers alike.”

The first major events will be held on Nov. 18 with a concert, followed by the Florida Blue Florida Classic (Nov. 23), the Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28), the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Dec. 31), and the NFL Pro Bowl Games (Feb. 2, 2025). This is ahead of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ preparation to open 10 new locations in central Florida over the next six months.

Hayes launched the original Big Dave’s in 2016 in Dunwoody, Georgia, at a 700-square-foot gas station spot called Dave’s Philly Water Ice. Since then, Big Dave’s has expanded to six locations—one in North Carolina and five in Georgia, including a concession stand at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

